After turning in a dominant performance in the practices leading up to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and a strong in-game performance, LSU signee Marcel Brooks is now a 5-star on Rivals.

The hybrid outside linebacker/safety was bumped in the final round of Rivals Class of 2019 rankings released on Tuesday.

Brooks finishes the cycle as the No. 18 overall prospect in America, the No. 3-graded outside linebacker and the No. 9 overall player in a talented group from Texas.

Here’s what Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack said about the future Tiger:

“Marcel Brooks actually started the 2019 cycle on the fringe of five-star status, but fell out of favor and nearly dropped all the way out of the Rivals250. He has slowly risen back up over the past nine months, getting back into the Rivals100 and within striking distance of five-star status heading into the All-American Game. Once there, he put all concerns to rest for good, racking up tackles and flying around the field to make plays both in practice and in the game. Brooks sideline-to-sideline speed is special and he's the perfect type of linebacker to combat modern offenses."



