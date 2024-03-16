It seems like just a few weeks ago we were watching the LSU Tigers beat down on Loyola 121-36 in an exhibition game, but now here we are talking about March Madness. Coming off the national championship, Kim Mulkey assembled the Avengers lineup, bringing in the top two transfers in Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith while also adding the No. 2 freshman in the country in Mikaylah Williams. It took some time for this team to connect on the floor with all the new faces, but they're beginning to hit their stride at the right time. They've had 31-0 South Carolina on the ropes twice already, and if everything goes according to plan, they'll likely meet again in the tournament. But, let's not get ahead of ourselves. We're just a couple days away from Selection Sunday where we'll find out when and where the Tigers will play their March Madness games, so I thought we could take a look at where LSU is projected to land in the tournament. But first, let me explain how the tournament is set up for the women, because it differs slightly from the men's.

How is women's March Madness setup?

The women's tournament is set up into four regions of 16 teams seeded 1-16. Teams seeded 1-4 in each region will host the first two rounds of the tournament at their home stadium. For example: South Carolina will be seeded 1st, so Columbia will host seeds 16, 9, 8 and 1 for the first two rounds. Once the first two rounds are over, the remaining teams will travel to one of two cites: Albany or Portland. There, the remaining four teams will battle it out until there is one team left standing. They will then travel to Cleveland for the Final Four with the teams who come out of the other regions.

Where's LSU projected to be seeded?

The Tigers began the season as the No. 1 ranked team, but they held that ranking for just one week before they were dethroned after a loss to Colorado. Since then, they've been slowly working their way back up the rankings and finished the season ranked eighth. They are likely going to be the final two seed in the NCAA Tournament. The other three projected two seeds are Texas, Ohio State and UCLA. This means the Tigers will host the first two rounds of March Madness at the PMAC in front of 13,000 Tiger fans. LSU has hosted the first two rounds of the tournament the past two seasons; In 2022, they lost in the second round to Ohio State, but in 2023, they obviously knocked off Hawaii and Michigan pretty easily en route to the national championship. After the first two rounds, the Tigers are projected to travel to Portland for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight (if they make it that far) If they manage to escape Portland, they will then head to Cleveland for the Final Four.

Who's projected to be in LSU's region?

According to Charlie Creme, ESPN's lead women's bracketologist, Baton Rouge would host seeds 15, 10, 7 and 2 with LSU as the projected two seed of the Portland 3 bracket. If they win their first two games, they'll head to Portland to face off with the three remaining teams from their region. It's impossible to predict who will actually be there, but these are the other projected teams in their region along with their seeds.

Portland 3 Region Team Seed Stanford 1 LSU 2 UCONN 3 Gonzaga 4 Kansas State 5 Duke 6 Creighton 7 MMichigan State 8 Princeton 9 Miami 10 Arizona/Vanderbilt 11 Drake 12 California Baptist 13 Stony Brook 14 Jackson State 15 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 16