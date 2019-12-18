LSU hit the offensive tackle lottery on Wednesday when four-star south Florida prospect Marcus Dumervil chose the Tigers over Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma and others.

Dumervil made his announcement live on ESPN's National Signing Day show.

LSU set its eyes on Dumervil early in the recruiting process and things really started picking up in the spring. After official visits to Florida, Louisville Oklahoma and LSU, Dumervil ultimately settled on the Tigers.

The highly sought after prospect sits at No. 120 in the Rivals250 for the 2020 class and joins offensive linemen Xavier Hill, Marlon Martinez and Cam'Ron Jackson as projected offensive line commitments. Jackson is not expected to sign during the Early Signing Period, but will remain committed while he sorts out his academic standing, before finalizing his recruitment during the February signing period.