Marcus Dumervil commits to LSU live on ESPN
LSU hit the offensive tackle lottery on Wednesday when four-star south Florida prospect Marcus Dumervil chose the Tigers over Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma and others.
Dumervil made his announcement live on ESPN's National Signing Day show.
LSU set its eyes on Dumervil early in the recruiting process and things really started picking up in the spring. After official visits to Florida, Louisville Oklahoma and LSU, Dumervil ultimately settled on the Tigers.
The highly sought after prospect sits at No. 120 in the Rivals250 for the 2020 class and joins offensive linemen Xavier Hill, Marlon Martinez and Cam'Ron Jackson as projected offensive line commitments. Jackson is not expected to sign during the Early Signing Period, but will remain committed while he sorts out his academic standing, before finalizing his recruitment during the February signing period.
The offensive tackle position was a huge need for LSU in the 2020 class. Dumervil's recruitment was led by offensive line coach James Cregg, who is credited with improving LSU's offensive line play this fall. LSU could be faced with replacing junior Saahdiq Charles after this season, with speculation swirling that he may test the NFL Draft waters.
Prospect Breakdown:
Marcus Dumervil has a long, lean frame perfect for playing the offensive tackle position. He bends well, shows good lateral quickness and does a good job getting out in space and picking up defenders. Dumervil shows traits of a well coached football player. He does a good job hand fighting for position, does a good job identifying and picking up blitzes, while showing good timing in the RPO and screen game.
Dumervil will need to increase his strength a bit, but he is not far off from being where he needs to be to hold the point of attack in the running game at the collegiate level. Dumervil does play high at times, giving up leverage, but he does show the bend needed to play with a low pad level. He may take a little time to develop, but he has a solid foundation of both ability and skill, which will help him in transitioning at the college level.