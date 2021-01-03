TigerDetails - Marcus Freeman to interview for LSU defensive coordinator position: report

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is one of the hottest names, if not the hottest name, in college coaching right now.

According to WLWT sports reporter Brandon Saho, Freeman will interview for the vacant LSU DC position, which is open after the Tigers and Bo Pelini parted ways after the season.

Cincinnati's defense was one of the best units in the country in 2020. The Bearcats gave up an average of 310.8 yards and 16 points per game.

Freeman was one of the five finalists for the 2020 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches. The award went to Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

No. 8 Cincinnati came up just short against No. 9 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.