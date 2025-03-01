Mason Taylor and Zy Alexander took the field at NFL Combine on Friday

(Photo by George Walker IV)

The 2025 NFL Combine is underway, and multiple former LSU Tigers made their way to Indianapolis to showcase their skills in front of scouts, coaches and executives from all 32 NFL teams. On Friday, tight end Mason Taylor and cornerback Zy Alexander worked out at the combine and had some mixed reviews. Here's how they performed and what NFL's Lance Zierlein has to say about the two draftees.

Mason Taylor opted out of on-field testing, but went through position drills with the tight ends where he looked a tier about the competition. He ran one of the smoothest gauntlet drills you'll ever see.

NFL's Lance Zierlein broke down Taylor's game and gave his take on the former Tiger. Zierlein's Take: Ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines. With just three seasons under Taylor’s belt, more growth is expected in both his game and frame. He’s a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time. He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed. He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space, but in-line action will be a challenge for him. His game needs polish, but Taylor has the ability to become a higher-volume target for a team looking to upgrade at the “F” tight end spot. NFL Comparison: Dallas Goedert Taylor currently has a 6.37 prospect grade, which projects him to be a "plus starter."