Mason Taylor declares for NFL Draft

The LSU Tigers lost their second junior to the NFL Draft this afternoon when TE Mason Taylor announced he was forgoing his final year of eligibility on social media.

Taylor declared just a few days after the Tigers starting left tackle, Will Campbell, announced his intention to enter the draft. We knew Campbell was as good as gone, but after Brian Kelly said the Tigers were expecting to get some big names to return next season, speculation began that Taylor could've been one of them.

The Tigers now have four scholarship tight ends on their 2025 roster: Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Trey'Dez Green, JD LaFleur and GiVianni Peterson. They also have Bo Bordelon who played some TE this year, but will likely stay on the offensive line with three or four of their starters leaving this offseason.

LSU will likely look to the transfer portal to fill their need at the position. They don't need an all-world player at TE, they just need another body who can catch passes and be sufficient as a blocker.