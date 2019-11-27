Massive 2022 offensive lineman enjoys trip to TigerTown
MONROE—LSU has had its fair share of recruiting battles for some of the top high school prospects in the talent rich area of north Louisiana.Hopefully for Ed Orgeron and his staff, getting off to a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news