News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 08:31:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Massive 2022 offensive lineman enjoys trip to TigerTown

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

MONROE—LSU has had its fair share of recruiting battles for some of the top high school prospects in the talent rich area of north Louisiana.Hopefully for Ed Orgeron and his staff, getting off to a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}