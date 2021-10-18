Matt Corral may not be available vs. LSU, says Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral carried the Rebels to a 31-26 win over Tennessee during the weekend and has become a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy.

He was 21-for-38, 231 yards against the Volunteers, but it's what he did with his legs that was more impressive: 30 rushes for 195 yards.

According to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Corral is questionable for Saturday's big tilt with LSU.

"He's not in very good shape and hasn't been for the last two days," said Kiffin. "Hopefully he'll play, but I do not feel good about that right now."

Ed Orgeron, who called Corral one of the best players in the country, if not the best player in the country, isn't buying what his old pal Kiffin has said, though.

"Knowing Coach Kiffin, he's throwing me a smoke screen," Orgeron said during his Monday press conference.

Ole Miss will host LSU Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.