105 days ago, we were all sitting around scratching our heads and asking ourselves. "how did LSU just lose to Nicholls State in basketball?" It was a valid question, and one that not a lot of people had answers to. The Tigers men's team had looked excellent in preseason and were coming off a 106-60 opening day win.

A few days later, the Tiger hit the road and dropped their second consecutive game to now-ranked Dayton, but it really had a lot of people questioning Matt McMahon and this team.

The Tigers would find their footing, winning seven of their last 10 in non-conference play, but they suffered big losses to Texas, Kansas State and Syracuse, the only power-five opponents they faced in their non-conference schedule.

Going into SEC play, there wasn't much confidence from the fanbase about this team, and in turn, the PMAC was empty basically every night. Despite the doubts that many had about this team, the Tigers went out there and went 3-1 in their first four SEC games, which included a win over then-22nd ranked Ole Miss.

Finally, there was some hope that this team could make a run in conference play and earn themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but a three game losing spell once again brought doubts from the fan base.

Sitting at 4-4 in conference play, the Tigers entered a brutal five-game stretch that included playing five teams that are currently ranked in the top-25. They suffered two 15+ point losses to Alabama and Tennessee, but had a chance to send their game against Florida to overtime, but Jordan Wright left his shot just short at the buzzer and the Tigers left with a heartbreaking loss.

This squad was finally able to get over the hump with a huge road win against No. 11 South Carolina. In all three of their previous games, the Tigers were able to erase 10+ point deficits and get within a few points, but choked it away in the final few minutes. However, this time, they were able to complete the comeback and earn their second ranked win of the season.

As Matt McMahon says, this league is unforgiving, because just a few days later, the Tigers returned home to take on John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats. Despite being outmatched talent wise, the Tigers were able to pull out a win in a game that saw 13 lead changes and LSU erase a 15 point deficit.

Now, about a week after everyone counted LSU out, they have back-to-back top-20 wins and are heading into a very forgiving final five-game stretch. They play Mississippi State, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri to finish out the season. Combined, those five teams boast a 18-47 conference record with only Mississippi State having a winning record in conference play (7-6).

LSU currently has the second most Quad I victories in the SEC (4) which is more than Alabama (3), Kentucky (3), Auburn (2) and Florida (2) who are all ranked in the current AP Poll.

If the Tigers can find a way to win out, which despite playing some weaker opponents will still be very hard, they will be one of the hotter teams in the conference heading into the SEC Tournament.

It would take a miracle run for LSU to make the NCAA Tournament; they'd probably need to make it to the semi-finals at least, but if I've learned anything from watching college basketball for 15+ years, it's that anything can happen in March.