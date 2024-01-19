When Matt McMahon left Murray State for the LSU head coaching job, he inherited an impossible situation. Virtually everyone on the roster was gone, they had just three recruits and the program was hit with a slew of NCAA violations. McMahon was hired in late March of 2022 and had mere months to assemble a new roster. His 2022 transfer class included six players, three of which came with him from Murray State. Five of the Tigers top six scorers in 2022 came from the transfer portal, but there was next to no chemistry on the team. The Tigers would roll to a 12-1 start, but once they hit SEC play, it was over. They managed to pull an upset on No. 9 Arkansas in their first SEC game but would go on to lose 14 straight and 17 of their next 18 games. It was a horrible finish to the season, and there were a lot of people questioning whether McMahon was the man for the job.

The Rebuild Continues

Entering 2023, the Tigers needed to hit the portal hard again, but this time, McMahon was able to be a lot more intentional. Instead of just finding guys to fill a roster, he was able to single out his targets. By doing so, he was able to come away with a lot of very talented players while also bringing four Louisiana natives home. His 2023 transfer class ranked seventh in the nation and included the likes of Daimion Collins, Jalen Cook, Will Baker, Jordan Wright, Hunter Dean and Carlos Stewart. So far this season, Cook, Wright and Baker are the teams three leading scorers. Surprisingly, this season started out worse than 2022. The Tigers won their first game, but would then lose two straight to Nicholls and Dayton. They'd bounce back and win three in a row, but would get blown out by three power five opponents in Syracuse, Kansas State and Texas. After the Texas loss, the game where Jalen Cook returned, the team would finish non-conference play on a two-game win streak. McMahon has talked since then about the way his guys responded during the winter break and how hard they practiced:

"We're such a better team today than we were in the middle of December, and our players deserve all the credit. They really took advantage of the break from academics over Christmas to spend a lot of time, not only in the gym working, in the weight room and film study, but starting to build a real team off the court." — Matt McMahon

At first it seemed like it was just a coach saying coach things, but he was right. Since the break before SEC play, this Tigers squad has looked like a completely different team. They started conference play with a huge win on the road over a very good Texas A&M squad. In fact, that same Texas A&M squad just beat No. 8 Kentucky in Reed Arena about a week later. They followed that game up with a nice win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores are one of the worst teams in the conference based on record, but they were still able to get to 2-0 in SEC play. After that, they traveled to Auburn for their first ranked SEC matchup. They were immediately ran off the court by Auburn and found themselves trailing by 20-plus late in the second half. Instead of folding over, this team battled back and made a 20-2 run to get the game into single digits late. They didn't complete the comeback, but that effort embodies what this team is; a hardworking group that'll play until the buzzer no matter the score.

"You don't ever want to have to call a timeout in a game with 11.5 minutes to go and you're down by 28 points. It's a sick feeling. But your team can go one of two ways at that point, and you really find out your character and what you're about. I thought the leadership from guys like Jordan Wright and Trae Hannibal in that second half to get us back in that game and make it single digits multiple times, I'm disappointed we weren't able to win, but I thought that was an important step for us as a team." — Matt McMahon