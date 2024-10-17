Matt McMahon is on a recruiting hot streak

On Wednesday afternoon, LSU Men's Basketball gained their third commitment in the 2025 class in the form of four-star point guard, Jalen Reece . The Orlando native marked the third top-65 recruit the Tigers have landed in the 2025 cycle, and it vaulted them to the No. 2 spot in the 2025 team recruiting rankings, trailing only the Duke Blue Devils.

With Reece, Matt Gihool and Mazi Mosley , LSU's class would be considered a massive success even if they didn't get another commitment. All three of their recruits rank inside Rivals' top-65 and they'd probably find themselves in the top-15 of the team rankings once again. However, McMahon and company still have their eyes on another heavy-hitter: five-star Chris Cenac Jr .

McMahon's first real recruiting class at LSU in2023 ranked 49th in the nation with just two pledges: four-star Corey Chest and three-star Mike Williams . There was a ton of roster turnover and they were still dealing with the sanctions and other things from the end of Will Wade's tenure, but he was able to turn things around with his 2024 class, which featured three four-stars in Vyctorius Miller , Robert Miller and Curtis Givens and three-star JUCO transfer, Noah Boyde. His 2024 class finished 13th and ranked higher than perennial powerhouses such as Kansas , Michigan State , Auburn and Creighton .

Obviously, there is still a long ways to go before things are all said and done with the 2025 class, but this is a very encouraging sign for the Tigers.

Cenac is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward from Branson, Missouri. The Rivals five-star has been a rapid riser in the recruiting rankings and has recently become the 6th overall prospect in the 2025 class. On October 11th, 2023, Cenac was the 130th overall player in the class, but has since jumped 124 spots in the rankings.

As expected, Cenac has received offers from all over the country, but he just narrowed his focus down to seven schools: LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, Houston, Arkansas, Tennessee and Baylor.

Cenac has been a very busy man this summer/fall. He's already visited with Kentucky, Houston, Tennessee and Auburn and will be at Arkansas this weekend, but the Tigers will have their chance to impress the five-star when he comes to town on the weekend of the Alabama football game.

Look, it's going to be very difficult to sway the big man to come to LSU over schools like Michigan State, Kentucky, Houston and others, but the Tigers can offer him an opportunity to start right away and be the face of an up-and-coming program.

Cenac's recruitment is one we'll be tracking very closely. A decision isn't expected to be made super soon, but McMahon and Co. will be working to bring Cenac to Baton Rouge every day until he makes he puts pen to paper.

Even if the Tigers fail to land Cenac, McMahon's recruiting efforts will not have gone unnoticed. He is committed to building through the high school ranks rather than the transfer portal, and if he keeps recruiting at this high of a level, LSU should get back to being a regular in the NCAA Tournament like they were under Will Wade.