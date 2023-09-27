Matt McMahon talks about the 2023 season in his first media availability
The LSU Tigers officially tipoff the 2023 regular season on November 6th in the PMAC against Mississippi Valley. As such, Coach McMahon had his first media availability before the Tigers first practice this year.
McMahon was hired before the 2022 season to replace Will Wade after his FBI investigation. McMahon took Murray State to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 (2020 was the Covid season that got cancelled before the tournament).
After a 14-19 season in which the Tigers went 2-16 in SEC play, McMahon has brought in a lot of transfers to help rebuild this LSU team that is just one year removed from making the NCAA Tournament.
One of the key transfers McMahon brought in was Jalen Cook. The guard from Walker, Louisiana played his first three seasons at Tulane where he average 19.9 PPG and 4.9 APG last season before transferring to LSU.
Unfortunately, Cook is still awaiting his waiver from the NCAA clearing him to play this season. They believe he has a very good case for immediate eligibility, but you never know what the NCAA will decide.
This offseason, McMahon and the Tigers took a trip to the Bahamas for some offseason basketball and team building. With a roster with over 50% turnover, it's important to get the team in a game-like environment, but it's also important to get them in a place that's fun where they can get to know each other and build relationships.
Last year was a rough one for McMahon and the Tigers. After starting the season with a promising 12-1 record, the Tigers went 2-16 in conference play and ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament.
It was a tough situation for any coach. When McMahon got here, there was next to nobody left on the roster and he had to quickly rebuild a roster out of the transfer portal. This team is still nowhere near what it can be with more time to recruit, but McMahon just wants to see this team get better and wants to start building a foundation for the new era of this program.
Matt McMahon had a tall task ahead of him before coming to LSU, but he is slowly laying the foundation for this basketball team. Year one is in the books and we're about 40 days away from year two under Matt McMahon. Nobody truly knows how the team will perform until they step on the court, but they seem to be in a much better spot than they were a year ago today.