The LSU Tigers officially tipoff the 2023 regular season on November 6th in the PMAC against Mississippi Valley. As such, Coach McMahon had his first media availability before the Tigers first practice this year. McMahon was hired before the 2022 season to replace Will Wade after his FBI investigation. McMahon took Murray State to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 (2020 was the Covid season that got cancelled before the tournament). After a 14-19 season in which the Tigers went 2-16 in SEC play, McMahon has brought in a lot of transfers to help rebuild this LSU team that is just one year removed from making the NCAA Tournament.

"It's been a really productive offseason for us, starting with the work that was in the transfer portal this spring...I've been really pleased with the maturity and work ethic of the team. We intentionally rebuilt the roster and we have seven players on this team in their fourth or fifth year of college basketball. We also have two guys in their third year with Damien Collins and Carlos Stewart." — Matt McMahon

One of the key transfers McMahon brought in was Jalen Cook. The guard from Walker, Louisiana played his first three seasons at Tulane where he average 19.9 PPG and 4.9 APG last season before transferring to LSU. Unfortunately, Cook is still awaiting his waiver from the NCAA clearing him to play this season. They believe he has a very good case for immediate eligibility, but you never know what the NCAA will decide.

"We're still awaiting the word from the NCAA about Jalen's waiver. Obviously we believe, I'm not going to get into the specifics of it, but we believe he has a very good case for immediate eligibility. That decision will be out of our hands." — Matt McMahon

This offseason, McMahon and the Tigers took a trip to the Bahamas for some offseason basketball and team building. With a roster with over 50% turnover, it's important to get the team in a game-like environment, but it's also important to get them in a place that's fun where they can get to know each other and build relationships.

"I think the Bahamas trip was just so key for us. The building of relationships, just over 60% of our team is new, so I think that was important. And just the experience of having those ten days of practice and getting to play in three in essentially glorified scrimmages, was really good for us. Because of that, it's been a shortened preseason as the start date of practice has been moved up to September. Getting back from the trip, we gave them the first week to start school and get settled in, so it was really only like a four week preseason." — Matt McMahon

Last year was a rough one for McMahon and the Tigers. After starting the season with a promising 12-1 record, the Tigers went 2-16 in conference play and ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament. It was a tough situation for any coach. When McMahon got here, there was next to nobody left on the roster and he had to quickly rebuild a roster out of the transfer portal. This team is still nowhere near what it can be with more time to recruit, but McMahon just wants to see this team get better and wants to start building a foundation for the new era of this program.

"I just want to get better. Want to take these talented players we've been able to bring in and build them into a team. For me, I always say it, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be at a place like LSU. I don't spend anytime living in the past of the first year here, I think we all know the circumstance. Now is the opportunity to move the program forward and I really like the experience and leadership that we've seen to this point. When I talk about the leadership, I would say from the returners in Mwani Wilkerson, who got cleared coming off the shoulder surgery, he's been terrific. Derek Fountain, while he's missed some time due to injury, he's back cleared now, but we know what we're going to get from him everyday. He's just a warrior, hard worker and all about winning. I think our two newcomers, fifth year seniors, Will Baker and Jordan Wright are two guys who have produced at a high level, both very skilled, smart players and are guys we expect to connect the pieces in the locker room." — Matt McMahon