Matt McMahon and a couple of the LSU Men's Basketball players made their way to Birmingham, Alabama for their 2023 media day on Wednesday. During McMahon's presser, he opened talking about where his team is at right now. They have a lot of new pieces for the second straight year, but he feels good about the players they brought in and wants to continue to focus on building relationships within the team leading up to the season.

"Hopefully we're a little further along. We had the opportunity to go to the Bahamas this summer and we got those 10 days of practice. I thought that we really important for us, not really from on offensive or defensive standpoint, but just building the relationships within in the team. As you know, it was really important for us to use the transfer portal in the spring to bring some stability to our roster and I'm really pleased in what we were able to do there with the six guys we signed from the portal. We were able to bring in guys who have proven they can play at a high level. They all came from winning programs where they were really well coached. We've talked about the Louisiana ties and the pride they take in representing their state university at LSU." — Matt McMahon

McMahon was the coach at Murray State before he was hired at LSU. In college basketball, the Ohio Valley conference is no cake walk, but the SEC is a different beast. He was asked about his take on the SEC after one season, and he talked about all the challenges of coaching in the Southeastern Conference.

"Everything I thought it would be, talking about the Hall of Fame coaches in the league, a league that's had more NBA draft picks than any other conference in the country over the last four years. I think I've learned a lot from a basketball stand point. There's a lot of unique styles in the league. As you look in this new era, it's hard to project where everyone's going to finish. We have a lot of teams that were really good last year and return a lot off those teams, you have some teams who were really good and had a lot of their players move on to the NBA and had success in high school recruiting or through the portal, so It's an unbelievable league, and for me, I'm excited we got to replenish our roster this spring and I'm looking forward to the new challenge this year." — Matt McMahon

When you're in the SEC, recruiting high level players is a lot easier. This year, LSU was able to build a top-10 transfer portal class which included Kentucky transfer, Damion Collins. Collins is a 6'9 forward who had the opportunity to sit behind one of the best bigs in the nation last year in Oscar Tshiebwe. His experience and talent can rival anyone on the floor, and McMahon is excited to see Collins go to work for the purple and gold.

"I love Damien Collins. Talking about a guy who was a McDonalds All American, top 20 player in the country. He was at Kentucky and was obviously very well coached there. Played behind a guy who was pretty good in Oscar [Tshiebwe]. I think for Damien, it's about playing with great confidence. I think he learned a lot in his two years there, but you're talking about someone who's loaded with talent. He's 6 foot 9.5 with a 7 foot wingspan, 40 plus inch vertical, great young man, wants to be coached and wants to be good. A little more skilled than I anticipated coming in. He has some really nice touch around the basket and he needs the minutes. He hasn't played a whole lot these last two years, but I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead for him." — Matt McMahon

Speaking of the transfer portal, McMahon was asked about how the new era of the portal effects recruiting. A lot of teams seem to want experienced players over some of the most talented freshman recruits. McMahon told us he felt his team needed stability this year, which is why he hit the portal so hard. Now that they've laid a solid foundation, he feels they can go out and recruit at a high level in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

"I think we as coaches have to evolve and adapt in this new era. When I'm recruiting a transfer portal player, I can no longer evaluate him as a 17 year old high school student. We have to evaluate him based on his body of work in college, and we wanted to, in the situation we're in, get some stability on our roster and get some proven talent on our roster, so the portal made some sense for us. Seven of our 13 guys are in their fourth or fifth year playing this game, so we wanted to get older faster. I think that has let us get our roster to stable ground where we can now recruit the best high school players in the country. I think from the high school aspect, we still have a formula that we like to follow, there's certain traits that we're looking for in the players we recruit. Through the use of the portal this spring, I think we're in a position to recruit at a very high level in the class of 24 and 25." — Matt McMahon

McMahon has had the honor of being projected to finish top of the Ohio Valley conference multiple times while he was at Murray State, but for the second straight year at LSU, he's projected to finish towards the bottom of the league. LSU was picked to finish 13th in the SEC by the media this week, but McMahon doesn't put a lot of stock into preseason rankings. He's just worried about putting the pieces of this team together and getting them in a position to win games.

"I admire the media who make those projections in today's college basketball because you don't know the rosters as well as you may have 5, 10, 20 years ago. I've never been one to put much stock into preseason rankings. I've been fortunate to be picked at the top [at Murray State], I'd rather be picked there than near the bottom. Some players maybe use that as motivation. I don't know, it's not something I pay any attention to. I'm sure if you asked every player in this league, there are 14 really talented teams in this league, all 14 would have the same goal to make the NCAA Tournament and advance and do all these great things. I think it's more important for us to focus in on the daily process of building the habits, of taking all these pieces we have and building them together into a team and create the buy in that winning will require this year."