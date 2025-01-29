Matt McMahon was impressed with Trey'Dez Green's transition to basketball

With football season ending earlier this month, Green has now shifted his focus to the basketball court, where he made his debut against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night. In his debut, Green played nine minutes and made his presence felt, grabbing three rebounds and producing one of the best highlights from the entire season.

One of the terms LSU agreed upon when signing the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, Trey'Dez Green , was that he was going to play both basketball and football at the next level. The main focus would be football, but once the season was over, he had every intention of taking his talents to the basketball court.

From his time on the football field, we all knew that Green was an electric athlete, but he really showed just how gifted he is on Saturday. He's had just a couple of weeks to practice and learn their plays, and LSU Head Coach, Matt McMahon, has commended him for how quickly he's gotten ready to play.

"Imagine if he went to football with no spring practice, no summer workouts, no fall camp, no position meetings and missed the first six or seven games of the year and then three days later have to go on the road and play against Alabama," said McMahon. "I think it's really impressive what he's been able to do in a short amount of time."

After his first game, McMahon continued to praise Green, saying he has so much respect for what he's doing and how he's doing it.

"I have such respect for what he's doing," said McMahon. "He's been a quick learner, he wants to be really good, he's a tremendous teammate and he brings great energy to practice. I think you saw his ability on the defensive end to guard multiple positions on Saturday night, and then offensively, I think he can help us on the offensive glass. And he obviously had the highlight play with the big time block that led to the breakaway dunk."

McMahon laid out what Green's timeline has been like. He took a week off after the Tigers Texas Bowl win over Baylor and then worked his way from individual workouts to full practice in just a couple weeks.

"After the bowl game where he had the great performance, he was off for a week to rest his body, his mind and get locked in and ready to go," said McMahon. "We started with individual work, and that built to him going to the scout team and now he's been in live practice for a week and a half."

Was Green's debut perfect? No. He has some things he needs to clean up on both sides of the ball, but all things considered, I think he played really well. He showed that, with enough time and practice, he can be a star in both football and basketball.