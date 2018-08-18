Every week during football season, TigerDetails tracks how members of LSU's recruiting class perform under the lights. This is your home for stats, highlights and more from the Tigers' 2019 and 2020 commitments.

Longtime LSU defensive back commitment Maurice Hampton kicked off his senior season fresh off an impressive tear on the diamond. It seems as if that momentum continued onto the field when Memphis University School (Tenn.) opened up its 2018 season on Friday.

Hampton was on the receiving end of two long touchdown passes. He did most of his damage on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns, the longest from 35 yards out.

Hampton also had a "SportsCenter" worthy catch in which he scored from 70 yards out. Hampton showed off his ability to get vertical, make an outstanding grab and take it to the house. It was called back, though.

The 3-star LSU commitment did not see much action on defense, but added a 50-yard kick return as well.