Max Johnson comfortable in starting role, leader: 'This is who I am'

Max Johnson was fully ready to compete against Myles Brennan in fall camp for the starting quarterback role. In fact, he was looking forward to it.

Then the unfortunate arm injury happened to Brennan on a fishing trip earlier this week, and now Johnson has the keys to offense, led by offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Johnson told the media on Saturday that he, long with a few other position leaders, spoke to the entire team on Thursday. They talked about who this year's LSU team is, and who they are not. It was the first time he stepped up as QB1 after the Brennan injury.

"We all felt bad for Myles and it stunk for the whole team. He's a leader on our team. I was looking forward to competing with him," Johnson said. "I'm not going to change at all. This is who I am. I love football. I love competing every day. We're all trying to pursue our goals to be the best we can be."

Johnson came off the bench in four games in 2020 before starting a pair of wins to close the season. He completed 88 of 150 (58.7 percent) of his passes in all for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception and also rushed 54 times for 119 yards and two more scores.

Watch the full interview with Johnson above.