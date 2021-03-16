TigerDetails - Max Johnson takes first snaps of open QB competition as LSU begins spring

Max Johnson has opened spring with the first stab at LSU's starting quarterback position.

The second-year player took the Tigers' first reps Tuesday, coach Ed Orgeron told the media following practice, but also emphasized that the competition remains open.

"He won the last two games for us," the coach said. "Myles Brennan did a tremendous job. T.J. Finley did a tremendous job. Those guys are fighting for the quarterback spot. Garrett Nussmeier looked very good today.

"I think they took all equal reps. Max took the first reps, and I told 'em he was gonna do that. But the competition is open. Let the best man win."

Fourth-year junior Myles Brennan opened the fall as the Tigers' clear starter, with incoming freshmen Johnson and Finley battling behind him on the depth chart.

He completed 79 of 131 passes (60.3 percent) for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in the first three games before a hit late against Missouri ended his season as the resulting injury continued to linger.

LSU fell to 1-2 on the season with a frustrating 45-41 loss in Columbia, Mo., in which the offense came up empty on the goal line in the final seconds.

Finley started the next five games, including a memorable debut against South Carolina.

The Ponchatoula product scorched the Gamecocks for 17 completions in 21 attempts (81.0 percent) for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 52-24 victory.

But those numbers leveled back off to 80 completions in 140 attempts (57.1 percent) for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

And after dropping three of the next four games, the Tigers opted to give Johnson an opportunity at Florida.

The son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson completed 21 of his 36 passes (58.3 percent) in Gainesville, Fla., for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 stunning of the No. 6 Gators.

The younger Johnson then came through with a fourth-quarter comeback in a season finale against Ole Miss to finish 88-for-150 (58.7 percent) for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception in six appearances, including the two starts.

"There's one quarterback that's 2-0 on campus here, and that's him," said Orgeron, who made the decision for Johnson to take the spring's first reps. "And, hey, I've got to give it to Myles, too. Myles played good enough to win. There's no question about that. T.J. against South Carolina had a tremendous game. Garrett is very capable. So there's no favorite here.

"I just thought that Max won the last two games, so to keep the continuity, let him take the first snap. Myles and those guys have been alternating behind him. But the competition is open, and the best man is gonna win. Now, I'm gonna tell you this: During the fourth quarter, Myles graded elite like three or four times. So he has worked very hard. He has a great attitude. He's competitive. Let's see what happens."

Orgeron said that Brennan has been a full participant in all activities thus far and looks back 100 percent.

"Myles looks 100 percent to me," the coach said. "I don't know if he is, but he's doing everything. He's done everything in the fourth-quarter. He's running around. He's run some bootlegs. Today he looked very good. He threw the ball very well. He's not complaining about anything. He hasn't missed one practice."

Orgeron added, regarding the veteran's recovery: "There was no surgery. Nothing like that. It was something that had to heal on its own with rehab, and as far as I know he's ready to go, because he hasn't missed a thing."

And while Johnson may have taken the spring's first snaps, Orgeron said he expects the competition to extend into fall camp and that the criteria used to determine the starter will be extensive and expand beyond the practice field.

"You've gotta give it to 'em," Orgeron said of the quarterbacks. "They're learning a new offense again. They've been working hard. They've been working with (new offensive coordinator) Jake (Peetz). They've been studying. These guys are very smart, very cerebral. Hard workers. I think mastering the offense. Being able to get the right reads. Being able to get the passing game down, get the run game down.

"We're not only in the shotgun. We're taking snaps from the center, so that's different. And there's some different things that we're doing. So just being able to execute the offense and see who's gonna be the leader out there. And that's gonna happen in scrimmage, and that's gonna happen in August. This is an ongoing thing. I'm watching everything they do: fourth quarter, class attendance, grades. Everything they do counts. We're competing."