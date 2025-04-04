Max Mackinnon brings size and shooting to LSU's backcourt

Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers kept their portal hot streak going on Thursday night when they signed former Portland guard, Max Mackinnon. He was one of the top mid-major transfers in the portal and gave McMahon his fourth signee of the portal.

Mackinnon brings two things LSU really needed: size on the wing and three point shooting.

Last year, Cam Carter was LSU's biggest guard, and he was just 6-foot-3. They didn't have a wing who was super effective driving to the paint when they were in their half court set, but now they've added two guys - Mackinnon and Rashad King - who are 6-foot-6 and can attack the rim from the guard position.

The Tigers were also a very poor three-point shooting team last season. When they lost Tyrell Ward before the season began, they lost their only true spot up shooter. They thought Jordan Sears could fill that role after a great season at UT-Martin, but he struggled to find his footing in Baton Rouge.

Mackinnon should instantly boost LSU's three point shooting. He shot 91 threes at Portland last year and buried 37 of them (41%) while also hitting 88.7% of his free throw attempts. He's a sharp shooter that can create space and shoot over pretty much any defender an opponent puts on him.

LSU has now added a true point guard and one of the best transfers in the country in Dedan (DJ) Thomas Jr., a 6-foot-6 sniper in Max Mackinnon, another 6-foot-6 guard who is a very good defender in Rashad King and a 6-foot-10 big man who is a monster on the boards in Michael Nwoko.

That's a very strong incoming portal class, and the expectation is that they still have a few more additions to make.