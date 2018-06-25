He visited early in 2018 before he had the offer from LSU and he knew then that Baton Rouge was where he wanted to call home.

“I knew from the first time I visited LSU back in January, that is where I wanted to go,” said McCallum. The coaches were not shy about how much they liked me and they made me feel wanted.

“When I first got there, I knew it was the place to be. I have always liked LSU. They always have good linebackers, they always play good defense and it was a school I have liked for a while.

“The feeling I had was great. The coaches made me feel like a son to them and that is what it came down to. We have communicated a lot. It has been about two to three times a week that I have talked to the coaches there. It has been great getting to know those guys.

“I tried to keep an open mind to other schools, but all the roads kept leading back to LSU. The communication, how the coaches made me feel and it just always was LSU for me.

“LSU is getting a physical linebacker in me. I play hard, I play fast and we run a similar scheme to what they run, so I will fit in well.

“I will probably take a few more visits just to see what I can see, but I see my staying with LSU. I am excited about it. I am committed to a great program and I feel good about my commitment. It really came down to Ole Miss and LSU, but LSU has been the school in my head from the beginning.”