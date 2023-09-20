Kaleb Jackson is a home grown talent. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Jackson played his high school ball just three miles away from Tiger Stadium at Liberty Magnet. Jackson's freshman and sophomore year, Liberty Magnet was classified as a junior varsity football program despite playing a varsity schedule. But finally, during his junior year, Liberty Magnet was promoted to a varsity football program.

It was that same season that Jackson broke onto the scene, recording 2,425 total yards 33 total touchdowns in just 11 games in 2021. His performance propelled him up recruiting boards and made him the 12th ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Jackson received offers from schools all across the nation such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M. His mother told him that she wanted him to leave his hometown because she felt Baton Rouge wasn't a safe place, and her hope almost came to fruition with Jackson nearly committing to Texas A&M. Fortunately for Tiger fans, LSU's running backs coach Frank Wilson had other plans.

Wilson sat down with Jackson and his mother and told him what it means to put on for your home state every Saturday. He also explained to them that by going to LSU, it'll allow his family to be present for almost every game of his college career.

That talk was enough to get Jackson to change his mind, and in July of 2022, Jackson verbally committed to LSU before signing his letter of intent in December and becoming the second running back in LSU's 2023 class.

LSU not only gave Jackson a chance to represent his home state and allowed his family to watch him every Saturday, but it presented him with an opportunity to earn snaps as a freshman due to their running back by committee approach and Brian Kelly's willingness to play true freshman.