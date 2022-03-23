Meet new LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon | Introductory Press Conference

LSU introduced its new head basketball coach Matt McMahon on Wednesday, just two days after the school officially hired the 43-year-old coach.

Here's a quick recap of his first press conference in Baton Rouge...

-- McMahon starts with thanks to many university officials, the introduction of his family & their full commitment. Says he can't wait to build relationships with the players. That everything starts with people.

-- McMahon says he can't wait to get to immediate work on building a championship program on and off the court. Says culture is an over-used & misunderstood word in sports. But important & will be: "Simplicity, clarity & intentionality in everything that we do."

-- McMahon references the importance & enjoyment of developing individuals into not just the best players, but best people: "It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU, and that's what we're gonna do. The results, the winning, that'll take care of itself."

-- McMahon calls "re-recruting" the current roster "top priority." "It's all about getting the right people on the bus, and we're gonna work on establishing those relationships." "I'm gonna lay out a vision of how we're gonna run our program & how it's gonna benefit (them)."

-- McMahon says he intends for LSU to play detail-oriented basketball, an up-tempo style, efficient offensively and tough defensively that will prepare players to play professionally.

-- McMahon asked if he's approaching his 1st season expecting restrictions: "I haven't even looked that far down the road. We're just here to get to work, build relationships with our players... & start establishing the culture of what LSU basketball is gonna be moving forward."

-- McMahon says he's "obviously very aware of the success Louisiana players had on the LSU Final Four, and it's an area we've always recruited." Says he has great relationships across the south from 22 yrs of recruiting. Excited to meet HS coaches, spend time w/ AAU coaches.

-- McMahon on the message to recruits: "The one thing I would say to recruits: If you wanna play at the highest level, if you want to have your skills developed to the absolute fullest so you have professional opportunities. If you wanna win, if you wanna be around great people who are gonna invest in you, you won't find a better place in America."

-- McMahon asked how recruits react re: Ja Morant ... "I do think in today's world, Ja Morant's one of the five best players in the world. He's the most electrifying & entertaining player in the world. And so I think that only helps from a program identity standpoint and a brand."