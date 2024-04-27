After an unexpected slide down the draft board, former LSU defensive tackle, Mekhi Wingo, has been selected by the Detroit Lions with the 189th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wingo's college career began at the University of Missouri. The St. Louis native committed to his home-state school, but played just one year in Columbia before transferring to LSU when Brian Kelly took over in 2022.

In his first season with the Tigers, Wingo showed why Brian Kelly was so high on him in the transfer portal. He finished the season with 48 tackles, 25 pressures (fourth on the team), 2.5 sacks (fourth on the team) and a 78.5 PFF grade (fourth on the team).

Perhaps what impressed Brian Kelly and the rest of the staff more than his on-the-field performance was his leadership off the field, which led to Wingo wearing the illustrious No. 18 in his second and final season as a Tiger.

Here's what Brian Kelly had to say about Wingo when he announced he'd be wearing No. 18: “It’s worn by a player who represents the traits and spirit associated with a successful program and that’s Mekhi.”

His final season at LSU was cut short due to a lower body injury that required surgery, but instead of turning his focus to the NFL Draft, Wingo battled back to finish the season with his teammates in their ReliaQuest Bowl win.

In that game, Wingo posted three tackles and two sacks as the Tigers took down Wisconsin, 35-31 to post their second consecutive 10-win season.

After a terrific two-year career, Wingo will now move onto the pro ranks where he'll look to contribute as early as possible. He has a bit of a smaller frame, but his tape speaks for itself. The Lions got a good one in the sixth round of the draft.