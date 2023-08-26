LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced on Saturday that defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will proudly wear the No. 18 jersey, while offensive tackle Will Campbell has been awarded the esteemed No. 7 jersey for the upcoming season. The jerseys were presented to Wingo and Campbell on the field at Tiger Stadium following Saturday's practice.

“The number 18 has great historical significance with our program,” Kelly said. “It’s a number that has national championship significance with Matt Mauck wearing it in 2003 and leading LSU to its first national title since 1958. He passed it on to Jacob Hester who won a national championship in 2007. It’s worn by a player who represents the traits and spirit associated with a successful program and that’s Mekhi.”

Wingo, who transferred to LSU before the 2022 season, has quickly made an impact both on and off the field. He was recognized as a leader among the Tigers, earning third-team AP All-America honors last year. Wingo's dedication to community service and his involvement in initiatives like the AFCA Good Works Team and the LSU Study Abroad program have further exemplified his character.

“This means a lot to me, and I want to thank BJ (Ojulari) for showing me how to properly wear this number,” Wingo told the team after practice. “I’m going to play my heart out and represent this number and all those who have worn it before me the right way.”

Meanwhile, the No. 7 jersey, known for its association with prolific playmakers, was bestowed upon Will Campbell. Coach Kelly discussed the history of the No. 7 jersey, mentioning standout players like Patrick Peterson. This year, the coaching staff decided to highlight Louisiana talent and selected Campbell, a native of Monroe, for the honor. Despite the rules that prevent offensive linemen from wearing single-digit jerseys, Campbell will wear his No. 66 jersey with a No. 7 patch.

Campbell, who started from day one as a true freshman left tackle last season, earned second-team All-SEC honors and Freshman All-America recognition. Expressing his appreciation, Campbell thanked Coach Kelly, the coaching staff, and his teammates for the honor.

“The (number) 7 has an interesting history that starts with Patrick Peterson,” Kelly said when presenting Campbell his jersey. “He was an outstanding player. Prolific playmakers have worn (number) 7. I wanted to take a spin and make it about Louisiana. That’s my spin. This year we wanted to highlight the group that doesn’t get much notoriety. We went with Louisiana bred Will Campbell. I like the significance of the left tackle because he is a playmaker who must protect the quarterback every play.”

