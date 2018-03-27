"I wasn't trying to lead everyone on, I wanted to tell them how I really felt," Turner said. "LSU was always my dream school and I did my research so I was didn't want to beat around the bush. LSU was the school for me and I made the decision to commit."

But on Tuesday, after 14 months of waiting, Turner called LSU coach Ed Orgeron and put an end to his recruitment.

Growing up watching players like Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry star at LSU, Class of 2020 Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver prospect Darin Turner used to dream about playing in Tiger Stadium one day. So when LSU extended an offer to Turner early last year, it was all he could do to keep from committing.

Turner, a versatile player who also starts at safety for his high school team, said Orgeron took a personal interest in his recruitment and that paid dividends when it came time to make a decision.

"I've been talking to Coach O a lot," Turner said. "He's been telling me how much they want me and how they need me to start building the 2020 class. It really shows me how much they think of me to have the head coach that involved."

Turner hasn't been to Baton Rouge since last spring but he said he saw enough of what he needed to know it's the right place for him. He also said now that he's committed he's making it a priority to get back on campus this spring.

"It was really cool when I was down there and everyone treated me like family," Turner said. "They showed me everything and answered all my questions and told me what I wanted to hear. Now I can't wait to get back. Coach O told me he wants me to catch a practice and go to the spring game so I will be back there real soon."

LSU's offense continues to evolve and Turner said he was impressed with how the school used wide receivers in 2017. He expects that to improve even more in 2018 and beyond.

"They’re going to throw the ball a lot," Turner said. "Coach O told me that they got guys that can block and they’re going to throw the ball down the field. They’re known for sending wide receivers to the league so it sounds like the place to be to me."

As far as potentially suiting up and playing the same position as Beckham and Landry, Turner said he can't wait.

"I love Odell's style and the way he plays with a lot of confidence and Jarvis Landry is the truth," Turner said. "Just to have a chance to sit in the same seats as them and play in the same stadium is a blessing. They're one of the reasons LSU is my dream school and that love has just continued to grow since then."

Turner, who is currently unranked, joins Alabama athlete Khris Draine as the second commit in the Tigers 2020 class.