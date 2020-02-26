Miami ATH Yulkeith Brown Jr. on LSU offer: 'They produce legends'
When LSU offered Miami athlete Yulkeith Brown Jr. in January, it was a childhood dream coming true.The Miami Central High School RB/WR has close to 30 offers with the Tigers being the latest. Altho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news