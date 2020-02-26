News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 11:33:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Miami ATH Yulkeith Brown Jr. on LSU offer: 'They produce legends'

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

When LSU offered Miami athlete Yulkeith Brown Jr. in January, it was a childhood dream coming true.The Miami Central High School RB/WR has close to 30 offers with the Tigers being the latest. Altho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}