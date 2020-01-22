The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft, and most expect them to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

However, there's another team who wants Burrow.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would love to land Burrow.

Currently the Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the first round, but they also have the Steelers' No. 18 overall and the Texans' No. 26 overall and two second-rounders. In total, the Dolphins own 14 2020 picks. They also have two firsts in the 2021 NFL Draft.