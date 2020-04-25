Blake Ferguson provided LSU yet another SEC record Saturday.

The long snapper became the national champions' 13th draftee in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Miami Dolphins selected him early in the sixth round at No. 185 overall.

Alabama had held the conference's previous record with 12 selections in 2018.

Ferguson joins a slew of his now-former teammates on their way to the league.

Quarterback Joe Burrow led off the draft at No. 1 overall Thursday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Patrick Queen, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire joined the Heisman trophy-winner en route to a school-record five first-round selections.

Safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton, guard Damien Lewis, center Lloyd Cushenberry III and linebacker Jacob Phillips doubled that number to 10 during Friday's second and third rounds.

No other school had ever had 10 players selected in the first three rounds of any single NFL Draft.

And the Tigers continued pressing toward more history Saturday.

LSU is now within one player of Ohio State's national-record 14 draftees in 2004, with still nearly two complete rounds remaining.

Tight end Thaddeus Moss is the team's highest-ranked player remaining on the board, with linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., tight end Stephen Sullivan, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, offensive lineman Adrian Magee and wide receiver Derrick Dillon also available.