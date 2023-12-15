When Mikaylah Williams committed to LSU, everyone knew she had talent. She was the No. 2 rated recruit in the Women's Basketball 2023 class and she helped lock down LSU's No. 1 rated recruiting class this offseason.

From the moment she stepped on campus, Kim Mulkey knew she had a special player on her hands, but I don't think even she could've expected Williams to perform at the level she has been through 11 games.

In her first collegiate game, Williams was named a starter and was on the floor alongside Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Haley Van Lith and Flau'jae Johnson as they tipped off their season opener against Colorado in Las Vegas. The reigning champs would end up losing that game, but Williams had 17 points on 8-for-16 shooting and 1-for-2 from behind the arc, but that was just the beginning of her stardom.

She played just 16 minutes against Queens in the Tigers 112-55 blowout win, but would then go on to total 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, haul in five rebounds and dish out two assists in the Tigers 109-47 win over Mississippi Valley State.



In her first three games, Williams was averaging 15 points on 55-percent shooting, but she hadn't even scratched the surface yet.

In just her fourth career collegiate game, Williams went berserk, scoring 42 points on 15-for-20 from the field and 5-for-8 from three in the Tigers 109-79 victory over Kent State.

After the game, Kim Mulkey and Aneesah Morrow raved about Williams's performance and her potential.