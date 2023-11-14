Mikaylah Williams came to LSU as the No. 1 women's basketball recruit in the nation this offseason. The true freshman from Parkway High School in Louisiana stepped into a locker room filled to the brim with super stars. With players like Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Haley Van Lith and Annesah Morrow already in the building, it felt like the freshman would have to wait her turn before she began to earn meaningful minutes, but she worked hard and it didn't take long for Mulkey to take notice.

In the Tigers first exhibition game, Williams earned her first start alongside a team full of newcomers. Kim Mulkey wanted to see her new pieces take the floor together, and it resulted in a 26-5 lead by the time they were pulled.

In the second exhibition, Mulkey put out her all-star squad of Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Haley Van Lith, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. When asked after the game about her choice to start those five, she told the media she believed those would be the starting five for the season opener against Colorado, and about a week later, Mikaylah Williams trotted out of the tunnel in Las Vegas as a starter for the defending national champions in her first regular season collegiate game.

Williams had an okay first game, all she did was lead the team in scoring with 17 points while shooting 50-percent from both the field and from three. Williams has since started in both of the Tigers games since their opener, scoring nine and 20 points respectively.



Tuesday morning, Williams got the nod for her fourth consecutive start. In the first half, Williams earned 11 minutes of playing time, and she balled out, scoring 10 points, hauling in seven boards and dishing out a pair of assists.

While her first half performance was impressive, her second half showing was something out of a movie. She scored 32 points in the final 20 minutes of the game to finish with 42 points on 15-of-20 from the field, seven rebounds and three assists. Her 42 points is the 8th most in a single game and the most points by a freshman in LSU Women's Basketball history.

We got the chance to speak to Mikaylah about her performance after the game, and she took a very humble approach while answering questions.