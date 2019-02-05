Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 11:17:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Mike Farrell's FutureCast pick is in for Ishmael Sopsher

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

2019 Amite defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher is headed to LSU, according to Farrell.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}