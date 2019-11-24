Mississippi CB Khamauri Rogers becomes LSU's third 2022 commitment
Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to TigerDetails.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend! Pick which offer is best for you!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news