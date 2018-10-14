Mississippi State commit Jarrian Jones recaps ‘best visit’ to LSU
Jarrian Jones was high on the Tigers after visiting the Baton Rouge in March. He even contemplated committing.The 3-star safety opted to play it safe, though, and wait it out. He eventually committ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news