Ethan Small gave up one run and four hits in eight innings as Mississippi State evened the Southeastern Conference series with a 4-1 victory against LSU on Friday night at The Box.

HOW THEY SCORED

Mississippi State second inning – With two out, Justin Foscue hit a solo home run over the leftfield fence. MISSISSIPPI STATE 1, LSU 0

LSU second inning – With one out, Beau Jordan hit a solo home run over the leftfield bleachers. MISSISSIPPI STATE 1, LSU 1

Mississippi State fourth inning – Tanner Allen singled and was forced at second on a ground ball to the second baseman by Hunter Stovall. Hunter Vansau singled. After Elijah MacNamee struck out, Foscue walked to load the bases. Stovall scored on a passed ball by Hunter Feduccia. MISSISSIPPI STATE 2, LSU 1.

Mississippi State fifth inning – Tanner Poole singled and Jake Mangum reached on an error by second baseman Austin Bain. Poole advanced to third and Mangum moved to second on a wild pitch by Caleb Gilbert. Poole scored and Mangum went to third on a wild pitch by Gilbert as Luke Alexander walked.

Mississippi State sixth inning – MacNamee and Foscue singled. MacNamee advanced to third and Foscue moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Marshall Gilbert. After Poole struck out, Mangum was intentionally walked to load the bases. MacNamee scored on an infield single by Luke Alexander. MISSISSIPPI STATE 4, LSU 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Poor defense allowed the Bulldogs to break a 1-1 tie with unearned runs in the fourth and fifth innings. With the bases loaded and two out in the fourth, a passed ball by Feduccia enabled Stovall to score the go-ahead run. In the fifth, the run was unearned due to a fielding error by Bain. The run scored on a ball in the dirt which definitely should have been blocked by Feduccia. A two-run deficit was too great for the Tigers to overcome against Small.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Beau Jordan was the only player who gave Small any trouble. He hit a solo home run over the leftfield bleachers in the second inning which tied the score at 1-1. Beau Jordan nearly had another homer in the fifth when his fly ball was caught up against the fence by the leftfielder MacNamee. Beau Jordan picked up the Tigers fourth hit on a single back up the middle in the seventh.

Beau Jordan’s comments: “Hats off to (Caleb) Gilbert. He did a really good job keeping us in the game. He did well enough for us to win the game. This one stings with a pitching performance like that. We’ve got to score four runs. It’s not that hard.”

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Mississippi State 10, LSU 4

Errors: Mississippi State 0, LSU 1

Left on base: Mississippi State 11, LSU 4

Walks issued: Mississippi State 1, LSU 4

Strikeouts recorded: Mississippi State 11, LSU 11

Stolen bases: Mississippi State 0, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Beau Jordan: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Caleb Gilbert: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

John Kodros: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 K

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Justin Foscue: 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Luke Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Tanner Allen: 2-for-5

Hunter Vansau: 2-for-5

Ethan Small: 8 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Bain at second base and Bryce Jordan at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Gilbert was the pitcher. Daniel Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Beau Jordan extended his hitting streak to ten games with the second-inning homer. Beau Jordan has hit five home runs this season. He hit four homers in each of the last two years. . .The Tigers did not put a runner in scoring position. Small walked one and struck out nine. . .Reliever Cole Gordon had a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts. . .Duplantis’ hitting streak ended at eight games as he went 0-for-3. Watson went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Every LSU starter struck out except for Duplantis and Beau Jordan. . .Feduccia, who was 0-for-4, has two hits in his last 27 at-bats. . .Gilbert certainly deserved a better fate as his defense failed to support him. Mississippi State batters were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Gilbert. . .Four Tigers relief pitchers – Matthew Beck, Trent Vietmeier, John Kodros and Todd Peterson – combined for 3.2 innings of shutout ball. Kodros worked two innings. The LSU bullpen has not allowed a run in its last 22 innings of work – going back to the Tulane game when AJ Labas yielded four runs. . .Feduccia’s passed ball in the fourth was his sixth of the season. Michael Papierski had four passed balls in the entire 2017 season. The Tigers have ten passed balls in 2018 – three more than their total a year ago. . .The defeat ended LSU’s seven-game winning streak against Mississippi State. . .The Tigers are 17-11 overall, 4-4 in the SEC. LSU is in fourth place in the Western Division – one game behind Arkansas and Ole Miss. . .The Bulldogs are 14-14 overall, 2-6 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 11,132. The actual crowd was about 7,200.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “Passed balls and wild pitches have been a problem for us most of the year. They are just the basic fundamentals of the game. A pitcher throws the ball and a catcher catches the ball, but we’ve had trouble with that. (Feduccia) is perplexing. He played so well during fall practice and it just seems like his confidence is shaken right now. We’ve got to keep working with him. He’s the best we’ve got. (Small) had us completely off balance. He was in total command and he was outstanding. We didn’t have an answer for him.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Mississippi State at The Box on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central. Ma’khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Mississippi State game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.