It took Missouri 37 seconds to score a 3-pointer on its first possession Wednesday night.

Twenty five seconds later, LSU committed a shot clock violation on its first possession.

Twenty seconds after that, Mizzou swished its second 3-pointer on its second possession.

And that’s pretty much way it went for Missouri, which rained in 13 3-pointers in a 87-77 SEC home victory over LSU.

"We gave them some easy 3-pointers early," LSU coach Matt McMahon said, "and they got their confidence up and started hitting some tough shots."

After trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half and by 13 at halftime, LSU (12-10, 1-8 SEC) played considerably better in the second half before suffering its ninth straight loss.

LSU twice cut the Missouri (17-5, 5-4 SEC) lead to 11 points in the second half, the last time at 77-66 with 7:34 left.

But as LSU did in last Saturday’s 76-68 loss to Texas Tech when the Tigers missed 12 of their last 13 field goal attempts in the game’s final nine minutes, LSU misfired on its last 10 of 13 shots vs. Missouri.

Senior forward Kobe Brown led Missouri, scoring a game-high 26 points including 5 of 6 3-pointers. Noah Carter and DeAndre Gholston added 14 each and Isiaih Mosley had 12.

LSU had a season-high six players in double figures led by double-doubles from forwards KJ Williams (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Derek Fountain (11 points, 11 rebounds). Guards Trae Hannibal and Adam Miller (who was 3 of 12 from the field including 8 missed 3-pointers) had 11 each and guard Cam Hayes added 10.

Missouri, despite missing it last 6 of 9 shots, finished shooting 55.9 percent (33 of 59) from the field including 13 of 27 3-pointers (48.1 percent).

LSU attempted 66 shots, hitting 16 of 33 2-pointers (missing 12 layups) and 11 of 33 3-pointers to finish at 40.9 percent.

LSU, 1-3 against ranked teams this season, returns home Saturday for a 3 p.m. game against SEC-leading No. 4 Alabama (18-2, 9-0). In the first meeting this season in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 14, the Crimson Tide made 20 3-pointers and blasted the Tigers 106-66.

After being stunned by a 93-69 loss at Oklahoma last Saturday, the Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 101-44 on Tuesday night. The 57-point win was the largest victory margin ever for Alabama in an SEC game.