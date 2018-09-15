LSU quickly went up 10-0 on Auburn in the first half, but a lack of discipline and poor play allowed Auburn to swing momentum and take a 14-10 lead at the half.

Despite going up 10-0 early, LSU's play has been marred with penalties, poor tackling, a dropped pass and missed defensive assignments.

The Tigers amassed 8 penalties for 76 yards--many of them untimely penalties--while Auburn recorded 3 penalties for 40 yards in the first half.

LSU controlled the time of possession for most of the first half, with 17:43 minutes, while Auburn recorded 12:17 of possession. LSU has 191 total yards, 111 by air and 80 on the ground, with the majority coming in the first quarter of play.

Auburn recorded 179 yards of total offense in the half, with 113 passing and 66 on the ground in 22 attempts.