Mizzou and the 12th ranked Fightin' Mulkeys get it on tonight in the PMAC

LSU’s 12th ranked women’s basketball Tigers open a two-game SEC homestand tonight against the only team that has conquered No. 1 ranked South Carolina.

Missouri (13-3 overall, 2-1 SEC), a 70-69 overtime winner over the Gamecocks on Dec. 30, comes to the PMAC for a 7 p.m. tipoff vs. Kim Mulkey’s Tigers (15-2, 3-1 SEC).

LSU’s veteran squad is coming off 76-48 victory last Sunday at Auburn.

“You’ve got a group in there that’s just mature,” Mulkey. “You’ve got a group of seniors that have been in this league and have played at this level and they just don’t get too high or get too low.”

LSU follows the lead of All-SEC grad student point guard Khayla Pointer, who is averaging 18.1 points and has played more minutes (599.36) than any NCAA Division 1 player this season. She's also fifth nationally in assists (90) and fourth in field goals made (119).

Tonight’s matchup will feature the SEC's top two shooting teams. Missouri leads the league in field goal percentage at 47.3, followed by LSU at 46.2.

Also, Missouri is second in the league in 3-point percentage at 37.6 percent. Mizzou has six players who have made 10 or more 3’s this season.

“Those perimeter threes are being created from dribble-penetration,” Mulkey said. “You get sucked in because you’ve been taught to be a great teammate and get to help-side and that’s when they kick it out for the three. We must first stop dribble-penetration and then hope they is enough threes that we don’t allow that second shot and how do you do that? You keep them off the offensive glass.”

Missouri guard Aijha Blackwell averages 16 points and leads the SEC with 12.9 rebounds. Forward Haley Frank and guard Lauren Hansen also both average double-digit points.

Fans can watch tonight's game on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. They can also listen on the LSU Sports Radio Network at 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams. The Tigers will also host Vanderbilt Sunday at noon.



