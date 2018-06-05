The end of the tenth round of the Major League Baseball draft is the time LSU coach Paul Mainieri begins to breathe easier.

Normally, a player currently on the roster or a signee will opt for professional baseball if chosen in the first ten rounds. Now, there are players drafted after the tenth round who do sign with MLB organizations, but the college program usually has a decent chance of retaining that individual.

Through two days and ten rounds of the major league baseball draft, one Tigers player – pitcher Nick Bush (eighth round/Colorado Rockies) – and two signees – shortstop Brice Turang (first round/Milwaukee Brewers) and pitcher Levi Kelly (eighth round/Arizona Diamondbacks) – were picked.

But, the more important fact is who was not drafted in the first ten rounds. Sophomore outfielder Zach Watson and sophomore pitcher Zack Hess, both of whom are draft eligible by age, were not selected. Both Watson and Hess were rated as third-round talent by Baseball America.

Watson and Hess could sign if drafted early Wednesday, but it appears that both players will use their junior season to boost their stock as Greg Deichmann did. As a draft-eligible sophomore, Deichmann was chosen in the 26th round. He returned to LSU and was a second-round pick one year later.

Junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis does not possess the same leverage as Watson and Hess as he has only one year of eligibility remaining. But, Duplantis could follow the path of Kramer Robertson, who went from a 32nd-round selection after his junior year to a fourth-round choice 12 months later.

Turang and Kelly will certainly sign. Mainieri held out hope that no team would meet Turang’s high price. His slot value as the No. 21 pick in the first round is about $3 million. The Tigers staff expected Kelly to sign with a major league team if drafted in the first ten rounds.

Bush was draft eligible because he was redshirted as a true freshman due to an arm injury. Used as both a starter and a reliever this season, Bush had a 3.40 earned run average in 48 innings. He walked 17 and struck out 42. Bush’s slot value is a little less than $161,000.

Seven LSU signees besides Turang and Kelly were projected to have top-ten round talent – catcher C.J. Willis, outfielder Elijah Cabell and pitchers Landon Marceaux, Will Ripoll, Cole Henry, Jaden Hill and Chase Costello. The Tigers would greatly benefit if all of these players came to school.