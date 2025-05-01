MLB Pipeline: See where LSU draft prospects rank in new update

(Photo by Vasha Hunt)

Every few months, MLB Pipeline updates their top-150 draft prospects, which includes both high school and college players. On Wednesday, they released their newest update, which has five current LSU Tigers cracking the list. There will be some roster turnover this offseason with a lot of guys set to head to the MLB. Let's take a look at where some of their top draft prospects rank in the newest MLB Pipeline update.

Advertisement

Kade Anderson - 9

Kade Anderson is LSU's top draft prospect, coming in as the ninth best player on the board. He's the second-highest rated left handed pitcher, trailing only FSU's Jamie Arnold. LSU's ace is also rated as the fifth-best college prospect. Anderson is having a fantastic sophomore season. He's currently 6-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 64.2 innings of work. He's struck out 102 batters and has had a few very impressive performances, including his complete game shutout against Oklahoma and last week's win two-run effort against Tennessee. He's going to come off the board early in July, and whichever team lands him is going to get a young, talented lefty to add to their pitching staff.

Daniel Dickinson - 66

Daniel Dickinson is the next Tiger on MLB Pipeline's top-150 list, coming in at 66. The Tigers' second baseman had a very strong start to the season, but has cooled off a bit. He's still batting a very impressive .338 with 12 doubles, eight homers and 40 RBIs while reaching base 48% of the time. Dickinson has also been a force defensively. In 88 attempts, Dickinson has been credited with just two errors on the season. Someone's going to get a guy who could develop into an everyday second baseman in the second round.

Chase Shores - 78

Chase Shores's stock has certainly taken a hit this season, but he's still viewed as a top-100 prospect by MLB Pipeline due to his potential. He's 6-foot-8, 250-pounds and can throw 100 MPH with some nasty off speed pitches. He has elite traits, but he just hasn't been able to consistently put it together this year. Depending on how he finishes the season, Shores could end up being anywhere from a first to fifth rounder. Someone's going to take a shot on him, and if they can develop him, he has MLB starting potential.

Jared Jones - 90

It was a bit surprising to see Jared Jones this far down the list, but he comes in at 90th on MLB Pipeline's top-150. Jones started the season very strong, but went into a bit of a slump for a couple weeks during SEC play. He's turned things around and is batting .357 with 13 doubles, 15 homers and 59 RBI's while boasting a .459 on base percentage. Jones can absolutely mash the baseball, but it will be interesting to see if a team values that enough to pick him in the first two or three rounds of the draft in July.

Anthony Eyanson - 122