Drake Davis is no longer a student at LSU or a member of the football team, and his off-the-field turmoil continues to mount.

Davis, a Baton Rouge native, is now facing charges on counts of child pornography, according to The Advocate. The suspended wide receiver is already dealing with two arrests over the past month and change for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney said the child porn counts were filed on Tuesday after the authorities issued a warrant in which state investigators found child porn on Davis’ cell phone. The investigators were scanning Davis’ phone as part of the domestic abuse counts.

Davis has been re-booked in Parish Prison for two counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was arrested Sunday for a second time as a result of domestic abuse charges against his ex-girlfriend and is now being held without bail.