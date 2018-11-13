BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 18 will play his final game in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, a rather warming ending to what has been a career full of surprises — from National Signing Day in 2015 to ascending as a three-year starter and eventually accepting a storied jersey number before his senior season.

From 2-star TE to No.18, Foster Moreau's ascent 'tells a story'

Moreau will be one of 18 seniors honored before kickoff against Rice this upcoming weekend, his final home game as a member of this football program. He dived into that experience, the bounce-back performance against Arkansas and the Tigers’ young tight ends in line to replace him in 2019 and beyond …





What will senior night be like for you?

It’s Game 11. That’s the easy answer — Game 11 — but there’s a lot of history behind it. A lot of different truths to it. It’s really cool that I can go out there and dedicate a game to represent my family and the people who have gotten me so far in life and put me in this incredible situation I’m in. It’s very honorable, very respectful and I’m really looking forward to it.





That 7-minute, run-heavy drive vs. Arkansas. Part of the game plan?

That 15-play drive, it was a good drive. We didn’t really play from behind the chains much. When we do it, we play incredibly well and incredibly efficient. We capped it the way we like to — with everyone falling into the end zone, pushing Nick (Brossette) in there. It was a really good feeling and it got the bad taste out of our mouths we’ve been looking for. We got to the sidelines and went over everything, made the corrections and saw some of the stuff they were trying to bring at us. After that was over and done with, the dust settled, and that felt good. We looked at each other and said, “That felt good. Let’s try to do that a lot more times,” and that’s what we tried to do.





Was it hard to get past the Alabama loss?

I think a lot of guys are like me in their competitive mindset to where every loss really hurts for a bunch of different reasons. Whether you lose because you flat-out lost or you weren’t close to winning, and a good number of points in the game, or you’re really close, really close at the end and you felt like you should’ve won and one or two plays might’ve held you back from winning … They’re all tough but it’s always a credit to the team that can respond after a hard loss.





What have you seen from the offensive line play lately?

We don’t really pay too much attention to the outside noise and the critics. If we do, we’d be depressed all the time. Critics are not going to be exceptionally happy with you at any point in time. We stay away from that, but that was their way of responding, responding to help themselves, not to other people. Injuries, suspensions and a bunch of different stuff … I could go back to the summer knowing our offensive line is going to have to be the focal point of our offense. I think they’ve done a pretty bang-up job of it all year. I think they’ve done a pretty damn good job.





Do you consider yourself one of the linemen?

In some respects, yeah. I’m very happy to be a part of that group. I’m very proud.





What do you think Senior Night will mean for Garrett Brumfield?

It means a lot. He’s one of the many heartbeats on our team. I say that because on the field, he’s great. He’s a real good football player and guy to be around. Off the field, you’re always going to get something from Garrett. Talking to Garrett is going to make you happier or raise your energy level. He’s a great guy, great person and great teammate, and I’m happy to have shared my four years with him.





What did you make of Nick Brossette’s slide at the end of the Arkansas game?

I was one of the first people to get to Nick after he slid. I thought it was an exceptionally smart move. I was very impressed, very proud that he had the wherewithal, the awareness to get down when he knew the game was won. Very smart. Is there a 13-point spread? Yes. Could he have covered? Yes. Did we win the game? Yes. I sit next to Nick on the plane and he said people were really digging into me. I told him I thought what he did was smart. I’m happy we came away with the win. Exceptional awareness of the situation.





What has the tight end room been like this season?

It hasn’t been hard because those guys are with me at all times. We look forward to getting guys back and getting guys healthy. Thad (Moss) had had this incredible football injury that keeps recurring. It’s so hard to get past that injury because it’s a load-bearing object, a limb you cannot bypass. Anything he does on it athletically could re-aggravate the injury. Jamal (Pettigrew), in the summer, when he hurt himself and tore his ACL, that sucked. I remember we were all so amped up for this spot. I was like, “Thad, take this 3-wide spot. Jamal, regular is your double spot. Come take it!” That’s healthy competition between brothers, between friends and between teammates. I’m excited to get Jamal back. I think he’ll be back practicing for the bowl game. That’s exciting, watching him progress, and having those guys there with me, it’s incredible.





Who will step up when you’re gone?

I think those guys will be great. They push each other, they feed off each other and they’ve shown me that consistently. Those guys are really good players. They’ve really matured. I can’t say enough positive things about those guys.”