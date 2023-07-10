First baseman/left fielder Tre’ Morgan and second baseman Gavin Dugas became the fifth and sixth players on LSU’’s national championship team to be selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Morgan was drafted No. 88 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round. Dugas was picked No. 165 overall by the Washington Nationals in the sixth round.

Morgan, a New Orleans native, played and started in 194 career games in three seasons (2021-23), batting .332 (256-for-771) with 49 doubles, nine triples, 20 homers, 149 RBIs and 180 runs. Morgan has been hit by a pitch on 47 occasions, and he ranks No. 2 on the LSU career HBP list.

This season as a junior, he batted .316 (85-for-269) with 15 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 53 RBIs and 66 runs. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in triples, No. 2 in sacrifice flies (8), No. 5 in hit-by-pitch (18), No. 8 in hits and No. 9 in runs scored.

He was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team, batting .344 (11-for-32) with three doubles, one triple, six RBIs and six runs. He hit a team-high .556 (5-for-9) in the NCAA Super Regional versus Kentucky (June 10-11) with one double, two homers, three RBIs and four runs.

Dugas, a Houma, La., native, had a solid five-season career (2019-2023), appearing in 201 games (178 starts). He batted .287 (179-for-623) with 35 doubles, five triples, 44 homers, 148 RBIs, 161 runs and a school-record 68 hit-by-pitch. He finished his career No. 10 on the LSU all-time list for homers.

Dugas batted .290 (65-for-224) in 2023 with 12 homers, two triples, 17 homers, 46 RBIs and 74 runs, starting 66 games at second base. He finished No. 1 in the nation in hit-by-pitch with a school-record 33 on the year.

He was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team after hitting .308 (8-for-26) with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs scored.

So far with nine rounds left in the draft, here’s the complete list of drafted LSU players:

No. 1 overall: P Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

No. 2: CF Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

No. 38: P Ty Floyd, Cincinnati Reds

No. 51: P Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

No. 88: 1B/LF Tre’ Morgan, Tampa Bay Rays

No. 165: 2b Gavin Dugas, Washington Nationals