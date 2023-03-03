When it comes to postseason basketball, the teams that handle the unexpected are the ones surviving and advancing.

Fourth-ranked LSU shook off a lengthy game stoppage because of a leaky arena roof, overcame a subpar performance from its star after an early game eyelash accident and was fueled by a Georgia player who trash-talked Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey enroute to an 83-66 SEC tournament quarterfinals win over the Bulldogs Friday night in Greenville, S.C.

A remedy for all of the above was the sizzling shooting of LSU guards Alexis Morris and Flau’jae Johnson, who scored 28 and 21 points respectively as the Lady Tigers (28-1) advanced to its first SEC tourney semifinals appearance since 2015.

They will play in Saturday’s second semifinal at 4:30 p.m. CT against Tennessee. The Lady Vols (22-10) beat last year's SEC tourney champ Kentucky 80-71 in Friday's late night quarterfinal.

Morris and Johnson, who both struggled a month ago when LSU edged Georgia 82-77 in overtime in Baton Rouge, made sure the re-match was no contest. This time around, they combined to hit 17 of 30 field goals including 10 of 16 3-pointers.

Morris, who didn’t score in the first half against the Bulldogs in the first meeting this season, set the tone Friday when she nailed three straight 3-pointers in the first 3½ minutes.

"This is my last year, it's do or die for me," said Morris, a fifth-year senior who transferred to LSU last season from Texas A&M. "I just came out and took what the defense gave me. I was fortunate to hit them tonight."

Georgia could get no closer than six points for the rest of the first quarter. LSU shot almost 60 percent from the field, including 5 of 8 3’s with Johnson’s trey with 15 seconds giving the Lady Tigers a 28-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs cut LSU’s advantage twice to four points in the opening 2:21 of the second period. But the Lady Tigers began scoring inside and out with LaDazhia Williams and Angel Reese getting inside buckets and Johnson and Morris continuing the 3-point jumper assault.

LSU was leading 42-32 when play was stopped with 4:23 left before halftime. A torrential rainstorm in progress with high winds caused water to leak through the arena roof on to the court, causing a 44-minute delay until the weather passed.

"They kept saying, `Oh, it's 40, 50, 60 mile an hour winds'," Mulkey said. "I said, `Welcome to Louisiana. We're used to hurricanes. I'm not worrying about the wind. Tell me when it's going to stop drippin'.

"They kept saying a flap kept blowing. They said they put a tarp on it. You want to know what I said? Aren't y'all hosting a regional here? I believe I would get it fixed. It's not a good look, is it?"

Reese, the SEC’s leading scorer and rebounder, was poked in the eye in the opening minutes. She returned after a brief rest and finished with just 15 points and 6 rebounds in a season-low 20 minutes of play as she was able to rest the game’s last nine minutes.

Reese's scoring slack was picked up by Johnson, who was selected the SEC Freshman of the Year earlier in the week.

"It was my best shooting performance," Johnson said. " I was feeling it tonight, I ain't gonna lie. I was flying."

With 6:06 left in the third quarter just after Morris hit a 3-pointer for a 14-point lead, Georgia called a 30-second timeout., As the teams were walking to their respective huddles, Georgia guard Diamond Battles yapped at Mulkey. Reese responded and she and Battles received technical fouls.

"I could give you my version, she (Battles) could give you her version, and somewhere in the middle somebody is going to believe whatever they want to believe," Mulkey said, "Heat of the moment. That's all I'll say."

Morris and Johnson didn't take it as a "heat of the moment" incident.

"People crossed the line tonight and we took that personally and we handled business,": Morris said. "It turned us up a notch."

Added Johnson, "We don't take no disrespect for our coach. Not for the head honcho. I just said, `Let's take that and put it into the game.' And we did that. Look at the score."

LSU moves on to face Tennessee. The Lady Vols have lost two straight to Mulkey and LSU, including a 57-54 decision in last year’s regular season finale in Knoxville and a 76-68 win on Jan. 30 in Baton Rouge. Mulkey is the only LSU’s women’s coach ever to win two consecutive times vs. Tennessee.

LSU will enter Saturday’s game having lost four straight SEC tourney games to Tennessee. The Lady Tigers are 4-10 vs. the Lady Vols in the league tournament including 2-4 in the finals and 2-0 in the semifinals.







