Ricks adds a fifth star

Rivals released its updated prospect rankings for the Class of 2020. Making his debut inside the top 10 is newly minted 5-star cornerback Elias Ricks, who landed at No. 6 in the country. The Southern California defensive back visited LSU back in January, leaving Louisiana with an offer in hand. Ricks has consistently named the Tigers among his leading schools along with USC and Ohio State, among others. A return visit to Baton Rouge would loom large, as Ed Orgeron and Corey Raymond have made Ricks a priority in next year’s cycle and he’s tentatively planning a summer commitment. LSU is sitting with three verbal commitments in the 2020 recruiting class, but no defensive backs to date.

“The first thing that stands out about Ricks is his tremendous length. He has incredibly long arms and he uses them to his advantage at cornerback. The new five-star is wiry strong, he's aggressive as any cornerback I've seen in a few years, he loves to compete and be physical and he's incredibly competitive as well. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, Ricks frustrated receivers all day long and dominated during one-on-ones. USC has to be considered the front-runner but Ohio State, LSU and others remain in contention.” - Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

Evans sitting at No. 2 overall

There's no shortage of hype that Zach Evans could be the best high school running back out of the Lone Star State since the Adrian Peterson. His new ranking in the Rivals100 justifies as much as the 5-star prospect is now the No. 2 prospect in the nation. Evans' first offer came from LSU in February 2017. He has since become the most sought-after prospect at the position out of Galena Park North Shore (Texas) High School outside of Houston. That, of course, is the alma mater of LSU safety Eric Monroe and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson. Evans camped in Baton Rouge this summer, turning heads on a regular basis.

More LSU targets inside the top 100

One-time LSU commitment McKinnley Jackson remains in the team’s plans for next year’s recruiting cycle. The dominant defensive tackle maintained his post atop the rankings at his position. Jackson is currently sitting at No. 11 overall. Texas running back Seth McGowan was a standout this time when he attended LSU’s elite prospect camp in June, drawing a ton of attention from Tigers running backs coach Tommie Robinson. A big, strong and agile playmaker, McGowan vaulted up four spots to No. 20 in the country. Another Texan that LSU’s staff is eyeing is Branard Wright, who jumped up two spots to No. 64 overall. The 4-star defensive tackle has connections to Baton Rouge, with former high school teammate Jarell Cherry now on the roster. Wright is a name to watch this fall as the Dallas area product makes his way to LSU for some games inside Tiger Stadium. Tackle is always a high-importance position for LSU in recruiting and the staff has eyes for Courtland Ford, the 4-star lineman now ranked No. 60 in the country. The Cedar Hill, Texas has been eyeing a visit to Baton Rouge for some time and could emerge as a top target once that trip is made. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Ford is one of several blue-chip offensive tackles offensive line coach James Cregg is pursuing in the 2020 class. Louisiana’s top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2020 is 4-star tackle Jacobian Guillory, who sits at No. 80 overall in the country. Guillory’s first offer came from LSU in February. He has since visited multiple times for games and multiple prospect camps, drawing a ton of attention from coach Ed Orgeron and the entire defensive staff. Guillory is eying a Signing Day decision next and remains a top priority for this Tigers’ staff.