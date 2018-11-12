BATON ROUGE, La. -- Kristian Fulton and Breiden Fehoko, who were declared out for LSU’s upcoming game against Rice, were both absent from practice on Monday.



Coach Ed Orgeron said Fulton would be out “for a while” earlier. He added that Fehoko could be back for the regular-season finale at Texas A&M.

The same applies to defensive linemen Glen Logan and Ed Alexander, who both started on Saturday at Arkansas. Travez Moore and Justin Thomas were also absent.

Kelvin Joseph, who replaced Fulton in the second half, was also not spotted.

John Battle, who missed last week’s game, was running full speed at practice. Orgeron said the senior safety may be able to play this weekend against Rice.

Dare Rosenthal, a redshirt candidate who has yet to appear in a game this season, took some reps with the right tackle.

Thaddeus Moss, who has also not played for the Tigers in 10 games so far, was practicing and moving well on Monday.