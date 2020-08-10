 TigerDetails - Multiple LSU Tigers show support for #WeWantToPlay movement
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 10:28:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Multiple LSU Tigers show support for #WeWantToPlay movement

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

College football players from Power 5 conferences across the country seemingly banded together Sunday to push the #WeWantToPlay movement forward with the hope of playing the 20202 season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of college football's biggest stars and future top NFL Draft picks were leading the way on social media, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Several Tigers also voiced their support for #WeWantToPlay on Twitter:

WR Ja'Marr Chase

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Trey Palmer

RB Chris Curry

LB Devonta Lee

DE/LB Travez Moore, who lost more than 25 lbs due to COVID-19

QB TJ Finley

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

