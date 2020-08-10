TigerDetails - Multiple LSU Tigers show support for #WeWantToPlay movement

College football players from Power 5 conferences across the country seemingly banded together Sunday to push the #WeWantToPlay movement forward with the hope of playing the 20202 season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of college football's biggest stars and future top NFL Draft picks were leading the way on social media, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Several Tigers also voiced their support for #WeWantToPlay on Twitter: