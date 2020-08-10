TigerDetails - Multiple LSU Tigers show support for #WeWantToPlay movement

Multiple LSU Tigers show support for #WeWantToPlay movement
College football players from Power 5 conferences across the country seemingly banded together Sunday to push the #WeWantToPlay movement forward with the hope of playing the 20202 season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of college football's biggest stars and future top NFL Draft picks were leading the way on social media, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Several Tigers also voiced their support for #WeWantToPlay on Twitter:
WR Ja'Marr Chase
August 10, 2020
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
My momma still workin. #WeWantToPlay— Terrace Marshall Jr. (@Terracemjr) August 10, 2020
WR Trey Palmer
August 10, 2020
RB Chris Curry
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/hwgtZMDwla— Chris Curry (@thereal_chris24) August 10, 2020
LB Devonta Lee
🤦♂️ Safety is important but we want to play and we don’t blink at all #GeauxTigers 🐅 https://t.co/EWebzlJelB— Devonta Lee (@DevontaleeLee) August 10, 2020
DE/LB Travez Moore, who lost more than 25 lbs due to COVID-19
We want a season we want to play!!— vezz (@moore_travez) August 10, 2020
QB TJ Finley
#WeWantToPlay !!!— TJ Finley⚡️ (@tj_finley1) August 10, 2020
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
Ohio State QB Justin Fields
There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020