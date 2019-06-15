LSU’s men’s and women’s athletic programs combined have a good chance to finish in the top 15 nationally in annual Learfield IMG Directors Cup standings and third in the SEC. A major reason that’s possible is three Tigers’ women’s sports finished the season nationally in the top three. Gymnastics, always a threat to win the national title, finished second in the NCAA championships behind Oklahoma. Also, the track team, bolstered by freshman Sha’Carri Richardson’s record-setting sprinting, finished third in the NCAA championships. But the real surprise was the Tigers’ beach volleyball team ended the year ranked No. 3 after losing in the national semifinals. Also, after barely breaking even in regular season SEC action, the LSU soccer team became the first league to win conference tournament that had to play four matches in four days. Here’s my 2018-19 LSU women’s sports report card: Gymnastics A plus Another superb season for D-D Breaux, who just finished her 42nd season as coach, the longest tenured coach in any sport in SEC history. LSU’s second-place finish tied the 2016 and 2017 teams for the previous best. The team score of 197.8250 was the second highest in a final in school history and third highest at an NCAA Championship meet in school history. Also, the Tigers won the SEC title for the third straight year and fourth time in school history. It is the fifth time in SEC gymnastics history a team has won three or more consecutive league championships. The ups: LSU finished with an overall record of 28-5, stretching is streak of 25-win seasons to seven. Also, LSU gymnasts scored seven perfect scores in 2019. The mark tied the 2004 squad for the most in a season in school history. The Tigers combined to earn 12 All-American honors at NCAA Championships and 10 WCGA Regular Season All-America honors. The combined 22 All-America honors rank third in a single season in school history. LSU was dominant in the month of March with four-straight scores of 197.900 or better. LSU joined Oklahoma as the only programs in NCAA Gymnastics history to hit that mark in four straight meets.

The downs: LSU’s home loss to Florida broke the Tigers’ 34-meet home win streak. The Tigers are 45-1 at home in that stretch since 2014. The all-arounds: Besides Breaux being named SEC Coach of the Year for a ninth time in a season when she earned her 800th career win, senior Sarah Finnegan finished a remarkable career as one of the best athletes in LSU history. She was voted as the 2019 AAI Award winner, which is voted by the nation’s coaches and given to the best senior gymnast in the nation. Also, she was named the WCGA Central Region and SEC Gymnast of the Year for a second straight season. She became the third gymnast in the league’s illustrious history to win the top honor in consecutive seasons. She ended her career as a 23-time All-American (tying Rheagan Courville for the most in school history), had 95 individual wins in 212 career routines and won 49 individual titles in 2019 including the NCAA bars and the SEC bars, beam, floor and all-around titles to set the school record for most at a meet. Beach Volleyball A In just the program’s sixth season in existence, the Tigers finished ranked No. 3 nationally. Seeded No. 5 in the NCAA tournament, they advanced all the way to the NCAA semifinals where they lost to eventual national champ UCLA. LSU finished with 31 victories (31-5), the most in program history. The ups: A program that went 6-10 in its first year and failed to win three consecutive matches reached its third straight NCAA championships and came within two wins of capturing the national title. The Tigers had a 18-8 record against ranked competition, earned wins over 10 Top 10 teams and won 24 of their last 28 matches.

The downs: The Tigers started the season 7-4 and were dominated in 4-1 losses to Florida State, UCLA and USC. The all-arounds: LSU’s Court 1 duo on Court 1 of juniors Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss won AVCA All-America and CCSA Pair of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. They also won their second straight USAV Collegiate Beach Championship, finishing the season 39-4. Also, Allison Coens and Kelli Agnew were named to the CCSA All-Freshmen team. Coppola and Nuss, as well as Coens and Hunter Domanski, also won the AVCA Top Flight award to recognize excellence in collegiate beach volleyball from pairs all over the country and across all flights. Soccer A After qualifying for the SEC tournament for the first time with a 5-4-1 record, the seventh seeded Tigers went on a stunning run to win its first-ever league tourney title and eventually advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. LSU was 1-1 in the NCAA tourney and finished the season nationally ranked at No. 18. The ups: In the league tourney, LSU opened with a 3-2 double overtime win over 10th seeded Missouri, then edged second-seed Tennessee 7-6 on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, beat No. 6 seed South Carolina 1-0 in the semifinals with a goal in the 66th minute and won the title 4-1 on penalty kicks over fourth-seed Arkansas. LSU goalkeeper Caroline Brockmeier was named tourney MVP after making 19 saves and stopping three penalties.

The downs: The Tigers were 1-2-1 in the regular season vs. ranked teams. The all-arounds: Sophomore defender Lucy Parker was named All-SEC first team, Alex Thomas and Adrienne Richardson won second team honors and Abbey Newton was named to the SEC All-freshman team. Track and field B plus The ups: LSU improved its fourth-place finish in the SEC outdoors championships to third in the NCAA outdoor national championships, its best finish since 2011. Twenty of LSU’s 43 points were produced by magnificent freshman Sha’Carri Richardson. She became the first woman in world history, of any age, to run sub 10.8 (10.75) in the 100 and sub 22.2 (22.17) in the 200 meters on the same day. She won the 100, finished second in the 200 and was part of LSU’s 4 by 100 second-place relay team.

The downs: The women finished tied for 15th at the NCAA indoor championships. The all-arounds: Richardson became a one-and-done on Wednesday when she announced she was turning pro. Softball B The Tigers finished 43-19 No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA poll and No. 12 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. LSU was 14-10 in the SEC, deadlocked in a three-way tie for second place two games behind league champion Alabama. LSU was swept in two games at Minnesota in a Super Regional. The ups: The Tigers won their first six SEC series of the season, heading into the final two weeks of league play. Included was a home series win over No. 7 Florida in which LSU lost the opener 4-3 but came back the next day with an 8-0 shutout of the Gators.