TigerDetails - Myles Brennan discusses strange 2020 injury, QB competition

Early in the 2020 season against Missouri, Myles Brennan took a hit in the back following a touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. that ended his season.

"The defensive lineman landed on me from the back and I kind of just felt everything tear apart at that point," Brennan said Thursday with his first press conference of 2021.

Brennan discussed the rare and strange injury he had in his lower abdomen and even said LSU sent the MRI to numerous doctors in the NFL, MLB, golf and tennis coaches looking for advice but no one had ever seen an injury in the exact location as Brennan's.

One Baton Rouge doctor told him that if he decided to have surgery on it then the procedure would have been named after him. Brennan wasn't comfortable with that and the injury eventually healed on its own. The quarterback said he is finally 100 percent healthy and ready for the spring quarterback competition.

