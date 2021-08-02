Myles Brennan suffers left arm injury, will require surgery

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a left arm injury that will require surgery, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said in a statement released by the school.

“His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan was in a quarterback battle with sophomore Max Johnson, who helped the Tigers win their last two games of the 2020 season as the starting QB.

Brennan, a senior from Long Beach, Mississippi, started LSU’s first three games last year, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

After TJ Finley transferred to Auburn during the offseason, freshman four-star QB Garrett Nussmeier is the only remaining healthy scholarship quarterback on LSU's roster.

Fall camp begins later this week as players report on August 5.