Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Myron Warren takes in first game in Tiger Stadium, anxious for offer

V955e355o9gu66wgjxoz
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

Since breaking off his verbal commitment to TCU, Myron Warren has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the Southeast. LSU may not be far off from joining the race.Warren mad...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}