Myron Warren takes in first game in Tiger Stadium, anxious for offer
Since breaking off his verbal commitment to TCU, Myron Warren has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the Southeast. LSU may not be far off from joining the race.Warren mad...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news