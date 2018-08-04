Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-04 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nathan Pickering, a one-time silent commit, plans to officially visit LSU

Mwhtxhp2bcrhbx3ay3uy
Rivals100 DE Nathan Pickering admitted he was silently committed to LSU since February.
Chad Simmons
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Rivals150 defensive lineman Nathan Pickering made the surprise decision to commit early to Mississippi State after a return to Starkville in late June. He was joined by his parents on that unoffici...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}